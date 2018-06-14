AXA Equitable (EQH) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

EQH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of AXA Equitable opened at $21.63 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. AXA Equitable has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

In related news, EVP Anders Malmstrom purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 157,837,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,156,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $140,000.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

