Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $132,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,927 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $869,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies traded down $0.10, hitting $20.70, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,886. The company has a market capitalization of $652.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 29.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

