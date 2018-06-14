Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report released on Tuesday, May 29th, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s FY2019 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Pivotal Research set a $64.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

Foot Locker opened at $57.22 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 415,656 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,185 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 968,050 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,296,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

