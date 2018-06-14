Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

News coverage about Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.7333383913225 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises opened at $2.42 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $408.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.94. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.70 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 33.38% and a negative return on equity of 120.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

BW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.30 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.50.

In related news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 3,400,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,801,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; and supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators.

