ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Position Increased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ONE Gas worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 385.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 6,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas opened at $69.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.17. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $638.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.60 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.10 per share, with a total value of $51,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,853. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

