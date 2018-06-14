Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.22.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.96, for a total transaction of $16,377,508.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,048,640.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $24,679,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,770,739.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,767 shares of company stock worth $77,995,219 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $490.47 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.35 and a 1 year high of $496.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.37. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.09 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

