KBC Group NV Has $20.57 Million Stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Baidu were worth $20,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $1,560,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Baidu by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 511,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 65,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.64. 3,114,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,849. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $284.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.40.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

