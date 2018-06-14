Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Holdings in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,666,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,350 shares during the period. GrubHub accounts for approximately 1.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 9.94% of GrubHub worth $879,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub in the first quarter worth about $101,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GrubHub in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in GrubHub by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GrubHub in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Get GrubHub alerts:

NYSE GRUB traded up $3.88 on Thursday, reaching $119.86. 2,846,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,284. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 122.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MED reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of GrubHub from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $115.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.63.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $108,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,049.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria Belousova sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $505,629.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,088.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,229,936 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.