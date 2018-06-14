Contrasting Balchem (BCPC) and Ashland Global (ASH)

Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) and Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashland Global has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Balchem and Ashland Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balchem $594.79 million 5.37 $90.07 million N/A N/A Ashland Global $3.26 billion 1.51 $1.00 million $2.44 32.41

Balchem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashland Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Balchem and Ashland Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Balchem 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ashland Global 0 1 9 0 2.90

Balchem currently has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.54%. Ashland Global has a consensus target price of $83.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.91%. Given Ashland Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashland Global is more favorable than Balchem.

Dividends

Balchem pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ashland Global pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ashland Global pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Balchem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Ashland Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Balchem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ashland Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Balchem and Ashland Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balchem 15.18% 14.50% 9.03% Ashland Global -0.62% 5.77% 2.31%

Summary

Ashland Global beats Balchem on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry. Its products include creamer and chocolate systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients. This segment also offers microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products to enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which offers enhanced nutrient absorption for various species of production and companion animals; and choline chloride, a nutrient for monogastric animal health. The company's Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage, as well as to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and chelated minerals for high value crops. The company's Industrial Products segment provides choline chloride derivatives for hydraulic fracturing of shale natural gas wells; and methylamines, which are building blocks for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives. This segment offers its solutions for pharmaceutical companies; makers of personal care products, food, and beverages; manufacturers of paint, coatings, and construction materials; makers of nutraceuticals and supplements; packaging and converting markets; and oilfield service companies. The company's Composites segment manufactures and sells a range of unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester resins, gelcoats, and low-profile additives for the reinforced plastics industry; and molten maleic anhydride for the manufacture of various products, such as unsaturated polyester resins, copolymers, lubricating oil additives, alkenyl succinic anhydrides, malic acid, fumaric acid, and derivative chemicals. This segment serves manufacturers of residential and commercial building products; industrial product specifiers and manufacturers; wind blade and pipe manufacturers; automotive and truck OEM suppliers; boat builders; chemical producers; and electronics makers. Its Intermediates and Solvents segment produces 1,4 butanediol and related derivatives, including tetrahydrofuran and n-methylpyrrolidone that are used as chemical intermediates in the production of engineering polymers and polyurethanes, as well as specialty process solvents used in electronics, pharmaceuticals, water filtration membranes, and others. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.