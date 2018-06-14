Ball Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

Ball has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. Ball has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ball to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball opened at $37.11 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ball has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLL shares. ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $91,625.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 408,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,811,982.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $81,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,620 shares of company stock worth $262,435. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.