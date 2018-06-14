BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, June 7th.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BANF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BancFirst in a report on Friday, April 20th.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BancFirst has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. BancFirst had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $290,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $89,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,756,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,415,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,600 shares of company stock worth $3,615,520 over the last 90 days. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BancFirst by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

