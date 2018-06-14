Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $3.21 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 73,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 18.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total transaction of $4,604,078.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,255.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nabil Shabshab sold 10,209 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $2,308,254.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX opened at $232.26 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $190.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup raised Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.19.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

