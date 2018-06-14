BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, June 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BDORY stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 132,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,288. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.