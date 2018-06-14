Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Banco Santander-Chile to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Banco Santander-Chile traded down $0.24, reaching $31.78, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 420,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,064. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $747.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.71 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 22.58%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 344,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 30.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

