Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,558,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720,403 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 14,842,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,789,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243,334 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,462,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,966 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $88,757,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Bank of America traded down $0.34, reaching $29.50, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 77,758,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,931,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $307.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

