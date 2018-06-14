Walmart (WMT) Given a $98.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a $98.00 target price on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note published on Monday, June 4th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.56.

Shares of WMT opened at $84.09 on Monday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $249.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $127,228,052.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,684,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,558,980 shares of company stock worth $469,857,949 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13,287.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

