Analyzing Bank of Hawaii (BOH) & Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ: SONA) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern National Banc. of Virginia and Bank of Hawaii’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Banc. of Virginia $89.00 million 4.62 $2.42 million $0.88 19.52 Bank of Hawaii $689.21 million 5.25 $184.67 million $4.41 19.39

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Southern National Banc. of Virginia. Bank of Hawaii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern National Banc. of Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and Bank of Hawaii, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern National Banc. of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Hawaii 1 4 1 0 2.00

Bank of Hawaii has a consensus price target of $90.90, suggesting a potential upside of 6.29%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Dividends

Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern National Banc. of Virginia and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Banc. of Virginia 8.02% 6.87% 0.85% Bank of Hawaii 27.19% 15.56% 1.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Southern National Banc. of Virginia on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, asset based lending, and mobile banking application services. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. At December 31, 2017, it had 38 full-service retail branches in Virginia; and 7 full-service retail branches in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; loan and lease products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; and retail insurance products. This segment provides its products and services through 69 branch locations and 387 ATMs in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment's product lines comprise corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; and commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders. This segment also provides international banking and merchant services. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment offers private and international client banking, trust, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services for individuals and families, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, government entities, and foundations. This segment also provides brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

