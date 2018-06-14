Bankex Price Hits $0.21 (BKX)

Bankex (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Bankex has a total market cap of $15.15 million and approximately $912,668.00 worth of Bankex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bankex has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Bankex token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003640 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019528 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000678 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00619755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00224582 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00096075 BTC.

About Bankex

Bankex launched on November 28th, 2017. Bankex’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,906,809 tokens. The Reddit community for Bankex is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bankex’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bankex is bankex.com/en. The official message board for Bankex is blog.bankex.org.

Bankex Token Trading

Bankex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bankex using one of the exchanges listed above.

