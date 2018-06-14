Banner Co. (BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post $121.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.28 million. Banner posted sales of $122.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $490.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $486.15 million to $494.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $518.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $510.13 million to $525.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Banner had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $118.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.23 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $29,546.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth A. Larsen sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $50,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,807 shares of company stock worth $104,158 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Banner by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.04. 216,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Banner has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Banner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback 1,620,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

