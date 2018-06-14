Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Becton Dickinson and worth $140,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Nabil Shabshab sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $2,308,254.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexandre Conroy sold 20,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.74, for a total value of $4,604,078.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,255.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX opened at $232.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $190.60 and a twelve month high of $248.39.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.19.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.