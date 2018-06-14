Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Best Buy Co Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued on Sunday, May 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Binder now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $77.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $85.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

Best Buy traded up $0.06, reaching $73.32, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 3,288,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,377. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Rajendra M. Mohan sold 54,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $3,793,095.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,892.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $33,150.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,282.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,785 shares of company stock valued at $21,615,977. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,030 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 850.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

