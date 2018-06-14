B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from B&G Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

B&G Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Shares of B&G Foods traded down $0.50, reaching $29.60, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.36. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.22 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Deann L. Brunts acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

