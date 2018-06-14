BidaskClub Lowers Copart (CPRT) to Buy

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens set a $54.00 target price on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of Copart traded up $0.38, hitting $58.08, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 2,253,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,090. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Copart has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $11,494,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $5,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $25,297,400. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,080,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,932,000 after buying an additional 760,714 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,778,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,066,000 after purchasing an additional 689,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,985,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,800,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $78,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

