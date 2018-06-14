Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma traded up $0.05, hitting $6.00, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 365,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,447. The company has a market capitalization of $328.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.04. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 16.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 61.50% and a negative net margin of 705.09%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 886.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,485,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,653 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LLC now owns 117,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

