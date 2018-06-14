Oritani Financial (ORIT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORIT. Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Oritani Financial in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oritani Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oritani Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Oritani Financial traded down $0.03, reaching $16.50, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 144,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.43. Oritani Financial has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 9.02%. research analysts anticipate that Oritani Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Oritani Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

In other Oritani Financial news, Director John J. Skelly, Jr. sold 36,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $584,280.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Lynch sold 123,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $1,952,108.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oritani Financial during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oritani Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oritani Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oritani Financial by 120.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Oritani Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

