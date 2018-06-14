Big Yellow Group (BYG) Price Target Raised to GBX 900 at Peel Hunt

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 800 ($10.65) to GBX 900 ($11.98) in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BYG. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 830 ($11.05) to GBX 900 ($11.98) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Yellow Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.78) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 922.50 ($12.28).

LON:BYG traded up GBX 24 ($0.32) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 984 ($13.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,567. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 694.50 ($9.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 910.50 ($12.12).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.21) dividend. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $15.30. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Vince Niblett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 867 ($11.54) per share, for a total transaction of £26,010 ($34,629.21).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 92 stores, including 19 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eight Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extensions sites), of which two have planning consent.

