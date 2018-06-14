Bilfinger (GBF) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) received a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Cfra set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilfinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.50 ($45.93).

GBF stock opened at €44.90 ($52.21) on Thursday. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of €32.89 ($38.24) and a 12-month high of €41.14 ($47.84).

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides engineering and other industrial services to customers in the process industry. The company operates through two segments, Engineering & Technologies (E&T); and Maintenance, Modifications, & Operations (MMO). The E&T segment provides consulting, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly services for industrial facilities.

