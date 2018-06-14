Biloxi Marsh Lands (BLMC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of BLMC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. 298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604. Biloxi Marsh Lands has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Get Biloxi Marsh Lands alerts:

About Biloxi Marsh Lands

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.