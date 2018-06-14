BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.9669661163603 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.73. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 392.09% and a negative return on equity of 114.36%. research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

In related news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 42,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $265,305.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,971. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

