BiosCrypto (CRYPTO:BIOS) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

BiosCrypto (CURRENCY:BIOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One BiosCrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BiosCrypto has a market capitalization of $26,890.00 and $0.00 worth of BiosCrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BiosCrypto has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

BiosCrypto Coin Profile

BIOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2015. BiosCrypto’s total supply is 20,821,709 coins. BiosCrypto’s official Twitter account is @vanyabios. BiosCrypto’s official website is bioscrypto.com.

Buying and Selling BiosCrypto

BiosCrypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiosCrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiosCrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiosCrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

