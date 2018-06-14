Bitcoin Planet Market Cap Hits $64,955.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $64,955.00 and $211.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.19 or 0.04026090 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.01493870 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00038213 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00049548 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00088024 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00041275 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021612 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

