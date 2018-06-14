BitcoinX Reaches One Day Volume of $538,618.00 (BCX)

BitcoinX (CURRENCY:BCX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, BitcoinX has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. BitcoinX has a market cap of $0.00 and $538,618.00 worth of BitcoinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, OKEx, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinX alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $746.13 or 0.11016000 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000085 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinX Coin Profile

BCX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. BitcoinX’s total supply is 167,361,683,927 coins. BitcoinX’s official Twitter account is @bcx_team. The Reddit community for BitcoinX is /r/BCXofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinX’s official website is bcx.org.

BitcoinX Coin Trading

BitcoinX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.