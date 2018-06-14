Koch Industries Inc. Purchases 1,207 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

Koch Industries Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 42.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Blackbaud by 14.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Blackbaud by 47.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Blackbaud by 16.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period.

Shares of Blackbaud traded up $1.43, reaching $107.17, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 5,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.64 and a twelve month high of $116.07.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $204.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.29 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Blackbaud from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Blackbaud from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

