Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,395,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.39% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $6,603,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 205,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 51.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.08 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.63. 4,789,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,432,290. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $420,614.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

