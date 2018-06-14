BlackRock Inc. Has $269.54 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 182,321 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.22% of Continental Resources worth $269,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Continental Resources by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 986,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 351,930 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $17,509,000. Precocity Capital LP bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $13,243,000. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $13,093,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CLR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KLR Group raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 136,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.30 per share, with a total value of $8,880,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,634. 76.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources opened at $65.03 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.51 and a beta of 1.27. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 28.60%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

