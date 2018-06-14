Blitzcash (CRYPTO:BLITZ) Market Cap Achieves $717,089.00

Blitzcash (CURRENCY:BLITZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Blitzcash coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blitzcash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Blitzcash has a total market capitalization of $717,089.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Blitzcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037604 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00049714 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009829 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00086875 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00028326 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00477532 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blitzcash Profile

Blitzcash (BLITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2014. Blitzcash’s total supply is 4,153,187 coins. Blitzcash’s official website is blitz.cash. Blitzcash’s official Twitter account is @bitalize.

Blitzcash Coin Trading

Blitzcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blitzcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blitzcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blitzcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

