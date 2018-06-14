Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Shares Bought by Koch Industries Inc.

Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the quarter. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 48.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands opened at $21.68 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 198.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Bloomin’ Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

In related news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 241,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $5,833,732.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,536.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Deno sold 16,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $415,422.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,400,453 shares of company stock valued at $34,406,868. Insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

