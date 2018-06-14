OZ Management LP Purchases 480,000 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN)

OZ Management LP increased its stake in Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the quarter. OZ Management LP owned about 0.24% of Blue Apron worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Blue Apron by 74.7% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,882,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,748 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Blue Apron by 173.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,574,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 997,904 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth about $4,030,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the first quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron traded down $0.05, hitting $3.00, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 72,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $612.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.26 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 155.60% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,334 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $237,334.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $338,665.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,334 shares of company stock worth $1,125,475. Corporate insiders own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.43 to $3.31 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.