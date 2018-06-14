bluebird bio (BLUE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) recently:

5/16/2018 – bluebird bio had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

5/10/2018 – bluebird bio had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2018 – bluebird bio had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2018 – bluebird bio was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $222.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – bluebird bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

5/2/2018 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/19/2018 – bluebird bio had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2018 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2018 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2018 – bluebird bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

3/24/2018 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.17. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $236.17.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 857.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Davidson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $3,685,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vachon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total value of $1,286,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2,110.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.