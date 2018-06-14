Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (BKEP) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:BKEP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.69.

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKEP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 86,599 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 22,208 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,068,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

