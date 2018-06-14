Bodycote’s (BOY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a report released on Wednesday, May 30th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,100 ($14.65) to GBX 1,105 ($14.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,020 ($13.58) to GBX 1,050 ($13.98) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 990 ($13.18) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.08 ($13.42).

Bodycote traded up GBX 10 ($0.13), reaching GBX 1,049 ($13.97), on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 358,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,340. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,864.58. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 728.50 ($9.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,043 ($13.89).

In other Bodycote news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.61), for a total value of £24,395.14 ($32,479.22). Also, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 25,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($12.18), for a total transaction of £229,244.10 ($305,211.16).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

