IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 404,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.1% during the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $37.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 31,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $931,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 68,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,336,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

