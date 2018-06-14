Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) EVP Kevin J. Ballinger Sells 68,486 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 68,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,336,742.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin J. Ballinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 7th, Kevin J. Ballinger sold 31,056 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $931,680.00.

Shares of Boston Scientific traded up $0.97, reaching $32.70, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 532,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3,853.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 194,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 189,993 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

