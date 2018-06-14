Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,858 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.0% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin traded down $2.79, reaching $311.56, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 16,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $274.69 and a twelve month high of $363.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.67. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 608.95% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $388.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $369.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.26.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

