Bread Market Capitalization Achieves $39.70 Million (CRYPTO:BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. Bread has a market cap of $39.70 million and $4.24 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00006731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance and Cobinhood. During the last week, Bread has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003639 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000684 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00617369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00224798 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00096491 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,422,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

