Breakline Capital LLC Invests $3.50 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000. Cisco Systems accounts for 3.4% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.69. 23,990,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,219,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.32 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.