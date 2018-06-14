Blake Furlow Buys 450,000 Shares of Bricks 4 Kidz (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Stock

Bricks 4 Kidz (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Director Blake Furlow purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blake Furlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Blake Furlow purchased 948,429 shares of Bricks 4 Kidz stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $132,780.06.

Shares of Bricks 4 Kidz remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Bricks 4 Kidz has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.25.

About Bricks 4 Kidz

Creative Learning Corporation provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events that are designed to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence.

