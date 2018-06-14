Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brightsphere Investment Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.320702196936 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group traded up $0.15, reaching $16.19, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,863. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.84 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 143.17% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Brightsphere Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSIG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher Hadley sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $187,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 20,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $327,183.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,184.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,323 shares of company stock worth $709,174 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.