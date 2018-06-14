Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Bought by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 118.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,732 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,293,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,391,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945,515 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb traded up $0.13, reaching $53.59, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 235,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 4,770 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $249,948.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.08 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

