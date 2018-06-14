Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Holdings in Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.16% of Bristow Group worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth $193,000.

Bristow Group remained flat at $$13.00 during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 356,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.90. Bristow Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.18. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Bristow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Bristow Group Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter transportation services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

